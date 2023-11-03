AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial announced that it will host screenings of the movie “The War To End All Wars” from Nov. 4-18 as part of a global initiative from the Swedish band Sabaton, in which 100 museums worldwide will host showings of the film.

According to officials, Sabaton’s “History Rocks” was revealed in early June and the mission of the charitable initiative, officials noted, “is to amplify the visibility of museums worldwide and to encourage a fresh, untapped audience of metalheads and history enthusiasts to contribute to their local museums.”

“Reaching over 100 museums is an important milestone,” said Pär Sundström, band manager and bassist. “We wanted to create something that makes our fans visit their local museums, and I’m beyond happy to see that it’s working. Were grateful to anyone who suggested a museum to us by using our ‘suggest a museum’ form on our movie’s website. The form is now closed following thousands of suggestions, but museums are still urged to contact us if they wish to participate. It means a lot to us to see how many involved have been enthusiastic, both fans and museums.”

Global premieres will take place from Nov. 4-19, during the 105th anniversary of Armistice Day on Nov. 11, with the TPWM hosting screenings on the following days and times at the museum:

Nov. 4 at 4 p.m.

Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Those interested can purchase tickets for $5 at the door.

Officials noted that the museums that will take part in the initiative will have the freedom to shape the event the way they want as all proceeds generated from ticket sales will go to the museum hosting the event.

Additional premieres will take place throughout the world including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, France Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and more, according to officials.

Find out more about the TPWM, located at 4111 S Georgia, here and find a trailer for the movie here.