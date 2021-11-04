Texas Panhandle War Memorial releases details on Veterans’ Day celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle War Memorial will continue its annual Veterans Day ceremony tradition at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the war memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia.

This year’s ceremony will consist of a keynote address from Ken Teel, a retired United States Colonel. The celebration will also consist of a fly-over by the Panhandle Warbird Flight, a greeting by District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson, a dedication of the Doughboy statue and a presentation of flowers to Gold Star families.

According to a release from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, Veterans Day began as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1918 to celebrate the end of World War One. The name was changed in 1954 to Veterans Day “to honor all who serve and had served in the military.” The US flag remains at full staff on Veterans Day.

According to the release, the memorial will have overflow parking for the event at The Loft Church, located at the intersection of 45th and Georgia. A shuttle bus will run from the lot to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.