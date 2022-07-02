AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is looking to further educate the public on military history with a new lecture series they will be hosting on the first Saturday of each month.

This Saturday, Dr. Paul Matney presented a lecture on his father, Captain Carl P. Matney’s experience landing at Salerno, Italy on September 6, 1943. Captain Matney was commander of Company G, 142 Infantry Regiment, 36th Division.

“We have quite a few community members in the panhandle that have some very unique and interesting experiences in the military. This is an opportunity to share that with the rest of us,” said Executive Director of The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Perry Gilmore.

“I think it is very important that we remember our history, that we honor our veterans for the freedom we enjoy today. This is a way we think we can help with that,” added Dr. Gilmore.

The lectures/seminars are free to the public and snacks are available to the attendees.

The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

For more information, visit www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com