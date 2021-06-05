Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts annual car show, benefits Memorial and its mission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted its annual car show this afternoon. The public was invited to the War Memorial to take in the car show and the exhibits on display.

TPWM officials said admission was free, but the cost to register for the car show was $25 per person. Prizes from a variety of categories were given out, and the proceeds benefit the War Memorial and its mission.

“A lot of the people out here enjoy car shows, enjoy the camaraderie of other car owners,” said Perry Gilmore, Executive Director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. “So everybody’s having a good time getting reacquainted and socializing, listening to the good music, having a little food and looking at a lot of pretty cars.”

The car show was scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of D-Day…on June 6, 1944.