Texas Panhandle War Memorial honors Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, “Veterans Day first began as Armistice Day to celebrate the ending of World War I. World War I ended on the 11th minute of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 (November 11, 1918, at 11:11 a.m.). Armistices Day first became a legal holiday in 1938; it was celebrated on November 11 each year.

In 1954 the name was changed to Veterans day to honor all who serve and had served in the military. In 1968 the holiday was moved to the fourth Monday of October in order for federal employees to have three-day weekends celebrating four national holidays that fell on Mondays, including Veterans Day.

The first observance of the new date was in 1971; many states objected to the change and did not recognize the new date. In 1975 the observance date was changed back to November 11 with the first holiday on the new (November 11) date observed in 1978. If November 11 falls on a weekend, the holiday is observed the following Monday. While Veterans Day honors all service members, Memorial Day honors service members who lost their life in service to their country. On Veterans Day, the US flag remains at full staff.”

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial has announced it could not obtain a permit to have a public Veterans Day celebration this year. However, they say they will still honor veterans while also providing protection from the virus in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.

The TPWM says it will be releasing a Veterans Day celebration video at 11 a.m. today that will include the Pledge of Allegiance, Invocation, remarks from the Board, and a keynote speech by U.S. Representative Mac Thornberry.

“It is our sincere wish that this newly recorded salute to our veterans will serve to honor our veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation.” says the TPWM’s release, “We encourage everyone, veteran and non-veteran alike, to view our program and thank a veteran for their service. It will remain posted on our sites so you may view the video any time after 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. We look forward to resuming our normal public celebrations next year.”

Veterans and their families are encouraged to contact the Veterans Referral Coordination Center at the War Memorial for any type of assistance.

The War Memorial will be closed today for Veterans Day, but staff encourages the community to visit Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Museum is also open Saturdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Museum can also be reached at 806-350-8387.

