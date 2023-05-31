(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 31, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial (TPWM) detailed its upcoming annual car show on Saturday.

The release noted that the TPWM car show will take place at the War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia, at 9 a.m. on Saturday and is set to recognize Medal of Honor recipient Lance Corporal Thomas E. Creek, USMC.

On-site vehicle registration, the release read, is available beginning at 7:30 a.m. for $30.

The event will feature classic and muscle cars, among others, and will, according to TPWM, “support our mission to honor and to remember.”