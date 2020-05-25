Texas Panhandle War Memorial continues to honor veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected businesses, restaurants, and museums here on the High Plains.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is fighting through all of it, to help keep the spirit of honoring our veterans, alive.

It’s hard not to become emotional as you walk through the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

Perry Gilmore, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Executive Director said, “There are 1,553 names inscribed in the memorial of panhandle residents who have given their life in one of the wars that we’ve been involved in, so I think it’s nice to remember them.”

While it remains open to the public, the grand opening of the Memorial’s Center, which was slated for late April of this year has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a source of frustration.

“We can open but we have to meet certain criteria like hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and as everyone knows, those are difficult to come by. So until we can get those materials, we’ll have to delay our opening a little bit,” said Gilmore.

Awaiting the future visitors inside are some museum exhibits and an interactive education center where people young and old, can learn about all the past conflicts that the United States has been involved in. It all starts with accessing one of the five kiosks.

“Choose from 11 wars that the United States has been in, from the Revolutionary War through Afghanistan. The kiosk generates a series of questions. You select an answer from multiple choice for the questions. Very informative, very educational,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore said they’re also doing whatever they can to ensure they’re still honoring our veterans during these times, like sending out news releases.

“This is an opportunity for you, if you know a veteran to tell them hey, we appreciate your service and thank you and so we’re trying to keep that spirit of honoring veterans alive,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore also said they don’t have a time table at the moment for when the grand opening will be, but once they do, they will post it on their Facebook page.