AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a release from the Texas Panhandle Plains War Memorial Center (TPWMC), the center is hosting a one-hour lecture/seminar series at 1:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Each topic is related to military history.

Officials announced that the next lecture/seminar will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Katie Paul will be the guest speaker. Katie Paul is a historian at the Pantex Plant. Katie will talk about the history of the Pantex Plant, from its beginnings in 1942 during World War II, through the Cold War and Post-Cold War.

According to a release the event is free to the public. Snacks will be available for attendees. The lecture/seminar series was made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

For more information on the lecture/seminar series, visit the Texas Panhandle War Memorial website.