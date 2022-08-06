AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Texas Panhandle Plains War Memorial Center(TPWMC), the center hosts a one-hour lecture/seminar series at 1:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month. Each topic is related to military history.

As part of the continuing series, the TPWMC announced that Paul Harpole will be speaking about his experience in Vietnam as the flight Crew Chief on an unarmed medical evacuation for Dustoff helicopter from July 1969 until January 1971.

According to a release the event is free to the public. Snack are available for attendees. The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

For more information on the lecture/seminar series, visit the Texas Panhandle War Memorial website.