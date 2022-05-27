AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center (TPWMC) will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the War Memorial Veterans Park, located at 4111 S. Georgia.

According to a TPWMC press release, the ceremony will honor all of the fallen soldiers from wars beginning with WWI. The names of 1,550 military personnel from the Panhandle of Texas who were killed in the time of war are inscribed on the monuments in our Memorial Park.

TPWMC said the ceremony will include:

Invocation.

Posting of the colors.

Pledge of allegiance.

The National Anthem/Aircraft fly-over.

Presentation to Gold Star Families.

Salute to the services.

Remarks by: Dr. Rodney Gonzalez, Colonel, US Army Retired, Director of the Amarillo VA Health Care System.

According to TPWMC Memorial Day was first celebrated after the Civil War as Decoration Day to honor Soldiers from both sides of the war. In 1971 Congress renamed it Memorial Day and made it an official holiday set to fall on the last Monday in May each year said TPWMC. While Veterans Day honors all veterans, Memorial Day specifically honors the military fallen with a special focus on those killed during military service or through enemy contact.

TPWMC added that the flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon and Congress designated 3 p.m. on Memorial Day as a time in which everyone should take a moment to remember our fallen service members.

For more information on the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center Memorial Day ceremony, visit here.