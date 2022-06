AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center welcomed a new marker on Tuesday, according to a local engineers’ union.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen (BLET 299) announced that it aimed to host a memorial ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center on Tuesday at 10 a.m., in which the new marker was dedicated.

The event, as noted by BLET 299 President Danny Williams, was open to families and friends.