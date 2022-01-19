Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to open Saturdays

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
TEXAS PANHANDLE WAR MEMORIAL_1498421855382.jpg

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center (TPWM) announced that beginning in February, hours of operation for the facility will expand to Saturdays.

“Thanks to our great volunteer staff, the War Memorial will be open on Saturdays beginning in February,” said TPWM Executive Director Perry Gilmore, Ph.D., “Our Saturday hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.”

Gilmore encouraged members of the community to take the opportunity to visit the center’s historical exhibits, including the Medal of Honor, USS Arizona, USS Indianapolis, and artifacts from WWI, WWII, Vietnam, Korea, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Afghanistan. The center’s “high-tech” Education Center has focused on the 11 wars in which the US has been involved since its founding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss