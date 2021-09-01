Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to honor 13 fallen heroes with candlelight vigil, Sept. 2

by: Erin Rosas

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is set to honor 13 fallen heroes with a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:00 p.m., according to the Texas Panhandle Memorial Center.

Alexia Rodriguez is a former Marine who served with Sgt. Rosario, one of the 13 fallen heroes killed in the recent bombing in Afghanistan.

According to the Memorial Center, Ms. Rodriguez will coordinate the candlelight vigil for the 13 fallen heroes at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial, 4111 S. Georgia.

