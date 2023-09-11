AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Across the nation people are coming together to remember and honor the almost 3,000 lives lost on September 11th, 2001. Those lives were remembered here on the High Plains at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center morning ceremony.

First responders, veterans and families from across the Texas Panhandle joined together at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center to remember and honor the lives lost 22 years ago.

“It was a, it was a time for us and to come together as Americans, and to show our resolve. And we remember the men and women, both civilian and those that serve as first responders for the efforts that they gave that day at each one of those sites,” said Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center executive director Tim Reid.

Reid said after the event of 9/11 the country was unified and the community needs to showcase that unity to the younger generation.

“It’s as big an event as the sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor. The day before that, I flew over the World Trade Center. And when I got back here to Amarillo, not knowing that the next day those towers were going to fall. It’s a, it’s a day that we do need to remember to pass on to the next generation,” said Reid.

Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department, Potter and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices along with other law enforcement agencies were all present to help honor the lives lost due to the event.

“We want the families of those, and those people to be remembered, so that we can also remember what happened so that we can hopefully never have that happen again, here in the US,” said APD public information Sgt. Carla Burr. It’s just really important to not forget what was done, what happened and to remember what they gave on that day.”

Sgt. Burr recounts the moments right after the towers fell.

“I remember, the principal calling me and watching the towers go down and just how frightened it frightened I was and thinking this must have been how they felt in pearl harbor, probably,” said Burr. “And then also like, what’s going to happen. The kids that were at the school, and you know, the just there were so many emotions.”

AFD community liaison Jeff Justus said that after the events of 9/11, it helped him recommit to the fire department, He added that it also reminds him why he is there, and that is for the public and America.

“A million thoughts ran through my head. But mostly my heart went out to the victims. You know, when I saw the people falling and jumping from the buildings, it was just almost too much to bear,” said Justus.