Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center marks Flag Day, June 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center noted June 14 as Flag Day, the founding date of the United States Army in 1775.

“The Continental Congress formed the Army June 14, 1775. The Army is our oldest military service branch. April 19, 1775 was the start of the Revolutionary War.” said the Center in its statement for the occasion, “State Militias fought the opening battles but needed reinforcements. The Continental Congress authorized a Continental Army, and a few days later appointed George Washington as the General in charge of the Army.”

Today, the Army records 1,005,725 soldiers.

“The first flag day celebration was 100 years after the Flag Resolution by Congress June 14, 1777. For many years, Flag Day was a local, not national, celebration. In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson made Flag Day a national event.” continued the Center, “Interestingly, the original flag resolution called for 13 stripes, alternating red and white, and the union be 13 white stars on a blue field. The design of the stars (e.g., number of points) and positioning of the stars (e.g., in a circle or in rows) was not defined.”

Some commonly used rules and etiquette concerning the U.S. flag, according to the Center: