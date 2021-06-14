Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center marks Flag Day, June 14

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center noted June 14 as Flag Day, the founding date of the United States Army in 1775.
“The Continental Congress formed the Army June 14, 1775. The Army is our oldest military service branch. April 19, 1775 was the start of the Revolutionary War.” said the Center in its statement for the occasion, “State Militias fought the opening battles but needed reinforcements. The Continental Congress authorized a Continental Army, and a few days later appointed George Washington as the General in charge of the Army.”
Today, the Army records 1,005,725 soldiers.
“The first flag day celebration was 100 years after the Flag Resolution by Congress June 14, 1777. For many years, Flag Day was a local, not national, celebration. In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson made Flag Day a national event.” continued the Center, “Interestingly, the original flag resolution called for 13 stripes, alternating red and white, and the union be 13 white stars on a blue field. The design of the stars (e.g., number of points) and positioning of the stars (e.g., in a circle or in rows) was not defined.”
Some commonly used rules and etiquette concerning the U.S. flag, according to the Center:
- The flag is flown only sunrise to sunset, unless illuminated at night.
- An all-weather flag may be flown in inclement weather.
- In a procession with other flags, the U. S. flag should be in front center of the other flags, or if in one line, on the U. S. flag’s own right.
- No flag should be placed above, or if on the same level, to the right of the U. S. flag (there are a couple of exceptions e.g., United Nations).
- When several flags are displayed, the U. S. flag is always in the center and higher than the others when on a staff. The U. S. flag is hoisted first and taken down last. If flags are at the same height, no flag is placed to the U. S. flag`s right.
- If several flags are flown on the same flagpole, the US flag is on top.
- Flags of other nations are not flown on the same flagpole as the US flag. They may be flown at the same height as the US flag and of equal size of the US flag.
- When the US flag is displayed horizontally or vertically against a wall, the blue field should be uppermost and on the observer`s left.
- When displaying the flag at half-staff, first raise the flag to full staff for an instant, then lower to half the height of the flagpole. When lowering the half-staff flag for the day, first raise it to full staff, then lower and remove it.
- Only the President, or the Governor of a state in limited circumstances, may order the US flag flown at half-staff.
