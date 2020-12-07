Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center marks Pearl Harbor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center (TPWM) is remembering Pearl Harbor Day today, while continuing its efforts to serve the local veteran community.

According to TPWM, the U. S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu Hawaii (then a U. S. Territory) was attacked by the Japanese the morning of Sunday Dec. 7, 1941 at 7:48 a.m. This was characterized as a sneak attack because no state of war existed between the Japanese and the United States prior to the attack.

2,403 Americans (2,335 military and 68 civilians) were killed; 1,178 were injured in the attack. Four battleships were destroyed, 4 others badly damaged, 188 aircraft were destroyed and 159 damaged. The Japanese lost 55 airmen in the attack. However, none of our aircraft carriers were in port or damaged.



The United States declared War on Japan the next day. Three days later, Japan’s allies, Germany and Italy, declared war on the United States. Although this is not a national holiday, the American flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Dec. 7.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial reports to be home to one of the largest pieces of steel plate and wooden decking (800 pounds) from the USS Arizona in the world. Acquired in 2018, it was transported from Hawaii by UPS and is now housed in its own building in the Memorial Park because of its large size. It represents the 1,177 sailors and Marines who were killed on the USS Arizona that day during the attack. Only 355 crew members survived. Many of those sailors and Marines are still entombed in the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii.

“We encourage our veterans and their families to contact our Veterans Referral Coordination Center at the War Memorial if you need any type of assistance.” stated the Center. “The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is proud to partner with Combined Arms to provide excellent service referrals for veterans and their families. The mission of the War Memorial is to help veterans and their families by assessing veteran and family member needs and finding appropriate service providers to meet those needs. As a Combined Arms Community Leader, the War Memorial has access to the vast array of services that fall under the umbrella of Combined Arms.”

“Combined Arms is a not-for-profit agency supported by the Texas Veterans Network, Texas Veterans Commission, and numerous veteran and corporate sponsors. Combined Arms is a backbone organization that focuses on bringing organizations together by providing the technology needed to refer veterans and their family members to appropriate services, ensuring no one falls through the cracks. This is a collaborative effort across Texas.”

“Whatever your need – employment, housing, financial assistance, reintegration, transportation, counseling, or general information – The War Memorial and Combined Arms will find the right provider for you. This service is free; you have earned it. Some benefits are available to your family. Our navigators are trained to know the resource providers in our community and can connect them with you. We will follow up and ensure that you and the resource connect, and your needs are being met.” continued the release from the Center, determined to bring support to the Amarillo community.

The Museum is available for visitation Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Center can be contacted online, or reached over the phone through 806-350-8387.