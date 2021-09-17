Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts Recognition Day event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is set to host an event for Recognition Day on Friday, Sep. 17. at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 4111 South Georgia.

The center has invited the community to pause and remember service members and their families “who have sacrificed for our freedom.” They said the ceremony will consist of an invocation, posting of the colors, remarks about Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing In Action (MIA) service members, and presentation of a wreath to honor three former POWs who will be in attendance.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day was created in 1979 by and Act of Congress after 2,500 Vietnam-era families petitioned for it, according to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center. Since then, the day is remembered on the 3rd Friday in September each year, the center explained.

The Department of Defense has shared statistics to portray the number of service members and families affected by POW/MIA Recognition Day: