AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony is dedicated to honoring the sacrifices of men and women who died while protecting our country.

Dr. Perry Gilmore, executive director of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center said Veterans Day honors veterans, while Memorial Day honors service members who have died in combat or in the service, paying the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

“That’s the real cost of freedom. When they say freedom is not free. They gave their lives for our benefit, for our freedom,” said Dr. Gilmore.

Monday morning’s program included a flyover, presentation of flowers to gold star families, guest speaker, and concluded with Taps and Amazing Grace.

Paty Bedoy, whose husband Army Specialist Genaro Bedoy was killed in action in 2012 said Memorial Day is a day to remember him.

“It is a day we feel the love. We have attended the memorial for the last nine years and we love that he is still remembered, that he is still prayed for and looked to as a hero. It’s very special to us as a family,” said Bedoy.

“It’s not an extra day to barbecue with your family, it’s not a day to be spent at the lake. There are a lot of heroes in cemeteries who don’t have families to go and visit them. I feel like it should be used for that. Reach out and see if you can find fallen heroes who don’t have someone to remember them and go lay some flowers, go have a silent moment for them,” said Bedoy.

Dr. Gilmore added at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Park there are over 1,550 names inscribed on the memorials for those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

The Memorial Monuments describe nine wars from the Spanish-American War through Afghanistan and include the names of panhandle military members from the 26 counties.

Dr. Gilmore encouraged people to come and visit the war memorial to learn about the military, history, and those who served.