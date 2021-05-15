AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center celebrated Armed Forces day with a free breakfast for military veterans, as well as an open house. The event took place from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Event officials said service providers also attended the event to inform veterans of a variety of resources and services available to them.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts free breakfast for veterans, celebrates Armed Forces Day
- Armed Forces Day banquet held to honor military members
- Another Chance House hosts open house, highlights second chance living for residents
- More storms on the horizon
- ‘Blaze Coffee Benefit Ride’ strolls out motorcycles for charity