Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosts free breakfast for veterans, celebrates Armed Forces Day

Local News

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center celebrated Armed Forces day with a free breakfast for military veterans, as well as an open house. The event took place from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Event officials said service providers also attended the event to inform veterans of a variety of resources and services available to them.

