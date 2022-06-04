AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center (TPWMC)hosted their annual car show on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission to the car show and museum was free to the public. The cost to register a car was $30. All proceeds from the show went to benefit the TPWMC. The event featured a public showing, and an awards ceremony for cars featured in various categories.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosted events throughout the month of May in honor of “Military Appreciation Month.” Congress designated May as “Military Appreciation Month” in 1999. Victory in Europe day was celebrated on May 8, 1945. Armed Forces day was designated on May 21, 1949. Memorial Day is celebrated the last Monday of May.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Museum is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for more information, visit the TTPWC website.