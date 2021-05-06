Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center hosting a ‘Missing in American Honor Mission’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced they are hosting a “Missing in America Honor Mission” May 6.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center said the unclaimed remains of eight honorable discharged service members is being honored, then escorted by the Patriot Guard to Dallas National Cemetery for a military internment.

The Patriot Guard will stop in Weatherford and be joined by additional Patriot Guard members from south Texas to complete the journey to Dallas.