AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center’s annual Veterans Day ceremony was held on Friday.

During the event residents were able to enjoy, the “national anthem” and “America the Beautiful” performed by Lauren Nevarez who is a member of the Amarillo opera. The ceremony will also include a flyover by the panhandle warbird flight and guest speaker Command Sergeant Major James Martinez of the United States army.

The Veterans Day ceremony first began as a day to celebrate the ending of World War I. TPWMC officials said this ceremony aims to recognize all that veterans have done for our daily life.

“On November 11th at 11:11 with the armistice of World War I which eventually became veterans’ day,” said executive director Tim Reid.” We do a memorial ceremony to remember our veterans and the scarifies that they and their families gave for our freedoms.”

Reid talked about why it is important to continue to honor veterans even after the holiday.

“Even though this a day separated and put aside for us to honor veterans it is something that we need to remember in our daily life. We don’t have the freedoms that we have here without our veterans and those that are presently serving. They are there to guard us and protect us and they are there to answer the call when it comes, and they do without reservation,” said Reid.

Reid encouraged the community when they come across a veteran to take the time to thank them.

“Freedom does not come free. And as I said in my little talk less than one percent of Americans volunteer to serve. So, the importance is for the other 99 percent of us to remember the sacrifices that they and their families gave and to thank them and show our appreciation for that service,” said Reid.