AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center released information on its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday that will honor all service members for Veterans Day.

Officials detailed the the ceremony is open to public and will begin at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day at the War Memorial, located at 4111 S. Georgia and will include:

An invocation

Presentation of colors

Pledge of Allegiance

National Anthem

A performance of God Bless America by the Ascension Academy Choir

A flyover by the Panhandle Warbird Flight

A recognition of Gold Star and White Star families

Salute to the Services

Colonel Donald Ellison Jr. will serve as the guest speaker for the ceremony that is open to public, organizers added.

Organizers noted that Veterans Day first began as Armistice Day to celebrate the ending of World War I which ended on the 11th minute of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918. The US flag remains at full staff on Veterans Day.

Visit the TPWM website for more information on available resources or area events.