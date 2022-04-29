AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center invite us to celebrate Military Appreciation Month in May. The war memorial invited the community to celebrate vents will be held in the Texas Panhandle War Memorial museum Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The War Memorial events include:

May 4 The War Memorial will host a Vigil for Ukraine in our Veterans Park at 7:30 p.m.

May 6 is Military Spouse Day. This is a day to honor the spouses of our military members and thank them for the sacrifices they endure for their military spouses.

May 21 is Armed Forces Day. The flag is flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

June 4 the War Memorial will host a car show from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

May 30 Memorial Day the War Memorial will hold its traditional Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m.

Congress designated May as Military Appreciation Month in 1999 to allow the public to show their appreciation for the present and past service members. Military Appreciation Month is typically celebrated by parades, festivals, and shopping discounts for military personnel and veterans.

For more information about The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center events, visit here.