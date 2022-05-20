AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle War Memorial is honoring veterans on May 21, Armed Forces Day, and wants to remind people that the annual Memorial Day Ceremony is coming up on Monday, May 30.

The ceremony is taking place at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 11 a.m. The flag will be flown at half-staff in the morning and raised to full-staff at noon.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the museum and memorial can be found on the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Website.