AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials expect the high temperatures felt throughout Potter and Randall Counties over the weekend to continue to occur through the early part of the week, impacting hikers at Palo Duro Canyon as well as throughout the rest of the area.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, temperatures are expected to range from the upper 90’s to the mid 100’s Monday afternoon. This comes after temperatures reached more than 100 degrees over the weekend.

However, a heat advisory will be in effect Monday afternoon for Palo Duro Canyon State Park until 8 p.m. Officials with the National Weather Service office in Amarillo reported that a high temperature of 107 degrees is expected.

This comes after around 40 people were rescued from the Lighthouse Trail over the weekend from the extreme heat. Officials previously reported that temperatures reached more than 130 degrees on the canyon floor this weekend.

Officials from the Canyon Fire Department reported that there were no calls out to Palo Duro Canyon State Park on Sunday. However, with the heat advisory, officials are asking hikers to avoid the park’s trail system after 10 a.m. Monday.

Officials with the National Weather Service office in Amarillo also said that elevated fire weather conditions are expected in the western portions of the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles because of winds and low relative humidity.

Red Flag Warning in eastern New Mexico

Officials with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque have issued a Red Flag Warning for portions of Eastern New Mexico, including Clovis, starting at 12 p.m. MDT Monday and lasting through 8 p.m. MDT Tuesday.

According to a news release from the National Weather Service, this is expected to impact the east-central plains, the northeast plans as well as the Highland portion of the state. However, officials said that the fire weather watch is no longer in effect for the state.

Officials from the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque said that eastern New Mexico residents could see winds from the southwest from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph on Monday. According to the release, relative humidity will range from 5-10%. Officials also said that any fires which develop “will liekyl spread rapidly,” stressing that outdoor burning is not recommended.