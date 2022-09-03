AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition (TPSPC) announced that the organization is set to host the second annual “Stamp Out Stigma Event” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24 at Thompson Park.

According to a TPSPC Facebook post, TPSPC will partner with local agencies, businesses, and community members to make this possible.

TPSPC said the event will include a competitive 5K, a 1-mile fun awareness walk, and local mental health agencies session, food trucks, and vendors.

Officials stated that their mission is to enhance mental health awareness, provide mental health resources and information and connect members of the community. TPSPC aims to create an environment that stomps out the stigma associated with mental health and suicide prevention.

For more information on the “Stamp Out Stigma Event” visit, here.