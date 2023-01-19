LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Tech University recently announced that its Wool Judging Team, consisting of a member from Panhandle, won the top prize in the National Western Stock Show in Denver for the second year in a row.

According to a news release from the university, Texas Tech’s Black team received a total score of 1,968, beating Texas A&M University and Angelo State University, to claim the overall prize. Kollier Miller from Panhandle competed as a member of the team.

Macy Lawrence, a student from Canyon, competed as a member of the university’s Meat Judging Team, which finished third at the National Western Stock Show. According to the release, the team placed first in the Beef Judging category and second and Overall-Beef, a combination of Beef Judging and Beef Grading.

Officials said the university’s Livestock Judging team also finished second overall in the competition, receiving first place in the Carload Contest.