AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – From hovercrafts to coding, five schools across the Texas Panhandle will soon be able to advance their programs in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) with grand from Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS), the managing contractor for Pantex. After applications for the grants opened in February, CNS announced the schools set to be awarded $1,000 each for STEM activities.

Grants were awarded to the following schools and projects, according to CNS:

Dumas Intermediate – Conduction, coding, and creating activities

Highland Park Elementary – Hovercrafts

Ridgecrest Elementary – STEAM (science, technology, art, and math) Lab

Rogers Elementary – Coding

White Deer Elementary – Snap circuit kits

The grants were announced, according to CNS, in recognition of Engineers Week in February. A total of 15 submissions were evaluated by a panel of volunteer engineers at Pantex in order to decide the winners of the five $1,000 grants.

“Having an opportunity to offer these grants to our local educators was a great way to help encourage STEM education in our future workforce,” said Darla Fish, Community and Educational Outreach coordinator at Pantex.