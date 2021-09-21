Texas Panhandle school named as 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One Texas Panhandle campus was one of 325 schools recognized as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Texas Education Agency, Spearman Junior High School was one of 26 schools in the state of Texas recognized by U.S. Secretary of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on “a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in the release. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

The other Texas schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:

• Alamo – Zeferino Farias Elementary School, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District.

• Atlanta – Atlanta Elementary School, Atlanta Independent School District.

• Brownsville – Gallegos Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

• Brownsville – Mittie A Pullam Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

• Dallas – Christ The King Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.

• Dallas – Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, Dallas Independent School District.

• Dallas – Trinidad “Trini” Garza Early College High School At Mountain View, Dallas Independent School District.

• Dickinson – Calder Road Elementary School, Dickinson Independent School District.

• Edinburg – South Texas Preparatory Academy, South Texas Independent School District.

• El Paso – Clendenin Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

• El Paso – Hawkins Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

• El Paso – Lamar Elementary School, El Paso Independent School District.

• El Paso – Ramona Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.

• El Paso – Vista Hills Elementary School, Ysleta Independent School District.

• Hidalgo – Hidalgo Elementary School, Hidalgo Independent School District.

• Houston – North Houston Early College High School, Houston Independent School District.

• Lake Jackson – A. P. Beutel Elementary School, Brazosport Independent School District.

• Lamesa – Klondike High School, Klondike Independent School District.

• McAllen – Achieve Early College High School, McAllen Independent School District.

• Mesquite – Porter Elementary School, Mesquite Independent School District.

• San Antonio – Young Women’s Leadership Academy, San Antonio Independent School District.

• San Benito – South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy, South Texas Independent School District.

• Seguin – Navarro Elementary School, Navarro Independent School District.

• Sugar Land – Logos Preparatory Academy, Logos Preparatory Academy.

• Valley Mills – Valley Mills Elementary School, Valley Mills Independent School District.