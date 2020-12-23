Texas Panhandle Poison Center reminding parents of dangers this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Christmas draws near and gifts are given, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center is warning about certain things that parents should watch for when it comes to gifts this holiday season.

Button batteries or watch batteries are a hidden danger that parents or grandparents may not think of when giving gifts this holiday season.

Texas Panhandle Poison Center Educator Ronica Farrar said injuries and death have increased over the past decade due to those kinds of batteries.

Farrar said the best way to avoid children swallowing a button battery is keeping them out of reach or having battery compartments that are secured with a screw.

She added if you have not gone Christmas shopping yet to avoid Christmas items with button batteries for small children and always follow the age recommendations on the toy.

“Absolutely look at the age recommendations on the toys and make sure you are following those age recommendations when giving gifts,” said Farrar.

Farrar said they do see an increase in calls during holiday periods and when kids are out of school.

Other dangers Farrar said that should be kept out of reach of smaller children this holiday season is gel or water beads as they can be dangerous if swallowed or placed in the ears or nose. The same goes for smaller magnets.

This warning may be top of mind for some parents as just last week, a Lubbock toddler died after swallowing a button battery in November. The Texas Panhandle Poison Center was not involved in that case.