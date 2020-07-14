Texas Panhandle Pet Savers experiencing tough summer finding animal adopters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “This has been a very difficult summer,” said Jessica McLeod, Texas Panhandle Pet Savers Foster.

Summers are usually tough for Texas Panhandle Pet Savers but this one, in particular, has been a little bit more difficult.

McLeod said they are seeing a higher number of animal dumpings.

“New animals, new fosters are always the way to connect and to save animals, so when you rely on the same group of fosters to not only financially support but to also house animals, it becomes a burden for us because we can’t intake anymore. So when you have shelters that are full and fosters that are full, you have more dumpings,” said McLeod.

In a usual summer, McLeod said they typically take in a litter or two but this summer, that number has gone up to five or six.

One of the reasons for that is the ongoing pandemic.

“People are being more cautious socially. We haven’t had as many people attend adoptions. We haven’t had as many people seeking to take in animals at this time, so it’s kind of an overload when you’re a foster-based program. Once fosters are full, there’s nowhere else to put them,” said McLeod.

If you’d like to know more about how you can help out Texas Panhandle Pet Savers, click here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: