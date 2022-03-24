AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission recently announced that more than $12.5 million in grants have been approved for improvements in a number of parks throughout the state of Texas, including three located in the Texas Panhandle region.

According to a news release from the commission, the $12.5 million in grants throughout the state are aimed at creating and enhancing outdoor recreational opportunities. The grants are 50/50 reimbursement matches with local governmental entities. Once the areas are funded, officials said that the sites must remain parkland “in perpetuity” as well as properly maintained and open to the public.

Officials from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awarded projects throughout the state in various categories based on the community’s population and scope of the project, the release said. Awardees range in locations throughout the state, including the Houston area, south Texas and the eastern part of the state.

The entities in the Texas Panhandle who received portions of the funding are:

City of Borger – $213,775 non-urban outdoor grant for its Huber Park Playground project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, surfacing and project signage;

City of Bovina – $150,000 small community grant for its Bovina Community Park Splace Pad project. Proposed developments include the splash pad, picnic tables with covered seating as well as signage;

Village of Timbercreek Canyon – $32,236 small community grant for its Timbercreek Canyon Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment with accessible surfacing and border.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the department’s local park grants page.