AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lake Meredith surpassed a water level of 80 feet for the first time in over 20 years on Tuesday, marking another milestone in the recent drought and reservoir level recovery around the High Plains region.

However, as noted by the most recent Texas Water Development Board drought report and forecast, the good news regarding rain and water supply hasn’t extended to the rest of Texas.

During the week of July 10 to July 14, officials reported that Lake Meredith reached a depth of 80.10 feet, an increase of more than 12 feet since the middle of May. In Briscoe County, officials from the Mackenzie Municipal Water Authority said that Lake Mackenzie has gone from a depth of 55 feet up to 67.82 feet in the last three months.

Meanwhile, while reservoirs in the Amarillo and Lubbock areas have reached 20-year highs, the TWDB reported that water supply reservoirs in Central Texas have seen their lowest volumes in 30 years. For the first time since 2000, Lubbock’s reservoirs were recorded at a higher level than Austin’s.

The most recent “Water Weekly” report from the TWDB said that while only 27% of Texas was considered officially in a drought by Monday, 45% of the state was “abnormally dry” and at risk of entering drought conditions once again in the coming weeks.

The worst drought conditions were recorded in the Fredericksburg area around Gillespie, Kendall, and Kerr counties, which all reported “extreme” and “exceptional” drought levels. Most of the Texas Panhandle, meanwhile, was out of dry or drought conditions entirely.

According to the most recent forecast from Dr. Mark Wentzel, a hydrologist with the TWDB, those drought conditions outside the Texas Panhandle are likely to worsen until the end of September. As noted by both Wentzel and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest seasonal forecast, Texas is expected to see an unusually hot summer packaged with drought expansion across its central, southern, and West Texas regions.

While El Niño weather conditions officially began in June and it is expected to be historically strong by the National Weather Service, Wentzel noted that its peak conditions tend to bring cooler and wetter-than-normal weather during the winter. Unfortunately, that means that drought relief for the rest of Texas remains months away.

“Bottom line?” said Wentzel, “Drought conditions are expected to expand over the summer before we get widespread drought relief in the fall and winter.”

In the meantime, however, as previously noted by KAMR Local 4 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris, Amarillo and the High Plains region have continued to benefit from both the recent weather system shift and June being the historically wettest month of the year.