AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tuesday was a hot day across the Texas Panhandle as temperatures reached well above the triple-digit mark. The city of Amarillo even broke a record from 2018 at 108 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said we are currently in a La Niña pattern which can produce less rain and hotter days for the area.

“When you talk about a La Niña for this part of the country, we are talking Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, parts of Utah, and southern Colorado going into Oklahoma, it means a ridge of high pressure over the top of us. So, for the Lone Star State, we basically start baking and go into periods of drought,” said Harris.

John added another contributing factor to the high temps is a full day’s worth of sunshine with no clouds and winds.

“So you have south, southeast or southwest winds add that to a combination to a sunny day in the summer that will allow us to get up to 100 or hotter. So what we like to have is the clouds, which are blocking the sun and of course, if we can get the rain it will cool down the atmosphere and keep those temperatures from getting above 100,” said Harris.

He said with the heat being so high Tuesday try not to be outside if you do not have to be and to drink plenty of water.

“Hot is hot and you want to be inside if you can to stay as cool as you can and drink, drink, drink. Water, water, water. Just stay as hydrated as you possibly can, find some shade, stay out of direct sunlight and try to limit the amount of time you are outside, to begin with,” said Harris.

John said that La Niña and droughts go hand and hand when it comes to this part of the world and added we are four inches below normal for this time of year for rainfall.

Senior Media Relations Representative with Xcel Energy, Wes Reeves said currently the grid is operating smoothly.

“We want to make sure we don’t get overloads or kind of bottlenecks in the system and everything seems to be flowing smoothly in that. And then going down to your household level, we are all served by transformers and sometimes they can overheat or they can be overloaded and cause an outage for that block in a localized level and we have seen a little bit of that here, but nothing on a major issue at this point, so so far so good,” said Reeves.

Reeves said they are not currently asking for power conservation efforts.