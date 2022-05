AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle Centers announced a mental health awareness event, as well as a ribbon-cutting for its new medical trailer, set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday at its location on 1501 S Polk Street.

The community was roundly invited to attend the free event. The Texas Panhandle Center’s announcement also noted that live music and food trucks would be present at the event, as well as Texas House Representative Four Price.