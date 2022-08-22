AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle Breast Health (PBH) officials announced Monday when they will tee off the second annual “Tee Off for Tatas Golf Tournament”. The event starts around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Comanche Trail Golf Course, 4200 S. Grand.

Officials said it will be $360 per four-person team and check-in will begin around noon.

According to PBH officials, the tournament will include 18 holes of golf, Hole-in-One, Closest to Pin, and Longest Drive. Prizes for the top three teams.

Officials welcome sponsors with sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,500 available.

PBH said all proceeds aim to benefit Panhandle Breast Health, a nonprofit organization providing breast health education, early detection of breast cancer through mammograms, and survivor support.

For more information, PBH said to contact Judy Neill, executive director, at (806) 331-4710.