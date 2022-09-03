AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle Art Education Association (TPAEA) invites creative minds to gather for their 4th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Competition: “ART in the PARK.”

The competition is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24. at Medi Park on the sidewalks behind the Discovery Center.

According to a TPAEA press release, artists will be divided into four different divisions Elementary, Middle school, high school, and community. Trophies will be given to the first, second, and third-place winners.

TPAEA said the entry fee earns guests’ a t-shirt and a single pack of 24 of Crayola chalk for your team.

Entry fees are as follows:

Solo Team- $15

Duo Team- $25

Trio Team- $35

For more information on the sidewalk chalk competition, visit here.