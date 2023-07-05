CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TEXAS Outdoor Musical is set to offer $1 tickets for kids ages 6-12 while kids under five get in free every Sunday for family night during the month of July.

“We want families to feel welcome to share a night at the best outdoor musical in Texas, so we are making it easy to bring the kids out Sundays in July,” said Andrew Hay, Executive Director.

The musical, according to an announcement, runs until Aug. 5 Tuesday through Sunday. The special promotion tickets can be purchased here by selecting the kid’s price type.

The announcement noted that the ticket will be valid for general admission only and excludes VIP, dinner and merchandise.