Texas Outdoor Musical to hold virtual auditions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “We really want to get the show back up,” Creative Director, David Yurik, Texas Outdoor Musical. “We feel like it’s important to the community of Amarillo, the impact we have in the Amarillo and Canyon area, so the board is doing everything they can to make this season happen.”

In the meantime Yurik is heading up virtual auditions to recruit talent.

“We’re setting it up to where you’ll be able to either go to Facebook or log on to our website, they’ll be information about the auditions and this information will be available January 4th,” Yurik said.

And while the talent is important, Yurik said the show cannot go on without an audience.

“The way the economics goes with the show is we have to have an audience, that’s where we get our money from, we do get some support from our donors but in order to make it happen we need to have a show out in the canyon and we need to be able to fill those seats,” Yurik added.

In its history, The Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation has been able to pack the Pioneer Amphitheater. A time where social distancing was not the norm.

“Hopefully the vaccine would make it possible for all of us to get together and until that time we’re playing safe,” Yurik added.

Yurik is also recruiting for crew members and front of house personnel. For more information on the upcoming virtual auditions, click here.