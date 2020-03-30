TEXAS Outdoor Musical season cancelled due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Board of Directors of the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation (TPHF), producers of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, voted last week to cancel the 2020 season due to ongoing concerns with COVID 19.

Officials said the decision was reached in a meeting of the board of directors Thursday, March 26 after extensive consultation with the staff and artistic team.

“We really had no choice, most importantly for the health and safety of company members and customers,” Mark Hodges, TPHF board chair, said. “Further, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has banned groups larger than 10 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, including the Pioneer Amphitheater, until May 31 with the possibility of extending the ban. The campus of West Texas A&M University is also closed to outside organizations, and our rehearsal space is on campus. It is simply not possible to prepare the show without access to those facilities.”

“The decision to suspend this season ensures that future seasons will take place,” Hodges said. “An economic impact study performed in 2017 by the Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University found the production to have a $37 million impact on our economy. The Panhandle can’t afford for that to be lost permanently.”

“We will have to take advantage of the assistance offered by the federal government’s COVID-19 Relief Bill to keep operations moving forward to prepare for next year’s season,” David Yirak, managing and artistic director, said. “Of course, any external support we can raise through fund raising will relieve some of those pressures as well.”

You can get a refund on tickets already purchased for the 2020 season. TPHF said it hopes patrons, “exercise the opportunity for a rain check to be used in the summer of 2021.”

“We will certainly make refunds a priority for patrons, but we hope they will allow us to use their funds as a tax-deductible contribution to the TPHF this year, and we will provide them with complimentary tickets for next year’s show,” Yirak said. “TEXAS has always relied on the region to support the show, and we trust that the good people of the Panhandle and across the state and country will continue that support.”

While the TEXAS office in Canyon is closed to the public due to the coronavirus, questions can be directed there by phone (806-655-2181) or email at info@texas-show.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: