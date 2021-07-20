TEXAS Outdoor Musical offers discount for panhandle locals

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced it aims to welcome all panhandle towns to the show from July 27 through Aug. 8. Locals from Hereford, Dumas, Pampa, or any town in the surrounding panhandle region will be offered 20% off ticket purchases.

Visit here, using Promo Code ” PTW21 ” to claim the discount, according to the company.

Summer 2021 TEXAS Outdoor Musical Schedule:

May 29 – Aug. 14 Tuesday – Sunday 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. BBQ Dinner 8:30 p.m. Show Begins There will be NO show on Aug. 2



