AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tickets are on sale for the 57th season of the TEXAS Outdoor Musical, according to organizers, which is expected to run from June 8 through Aug. 5 in Palo Duro Canyon.

The announcement noted that Artistic Director Stephen Crandall was excited to welcome back cast and crew for the new season. While Crandall noted that some production and staff changes will be made and announced in upcoming months, the aim will be to keep the TEXAS musical true to its roots and to make it the best show it can be.

“I am very enthusiastic about the 57th season of TEXAS!” said Crandall, “We are hard at work preparing for auditions and interviews and look forward to seeing a lot of talent in the coming months. I’m also excited about some new artistic personnel and production enhancements that will help make the 2023 season an incredible experience for our audiences.”

Staged in the Pioneer Amphitheater in Palo Duro Canyon, organizers described TEXAS Outdoor Musical as a family-friendly show, “set against an authentic tapestry of history.”

The released Summer 2023 TEXAS Outdoor Musical schedule, according to organizers:

June 8 – Aug. 5, Tuesdays – Sundays 6 p.m. – Amphitheater, Box Office and Parking opens 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – BBQ Dinner (pre-purchased) 7 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. – Pre-show Entertainment 7:45 p.m. – Amphitheater seating opens 8:15 p.m. – Show begins



Organizers noted that the BBQ dinner for the show will be catered by Fat Boys BBQ of Canyon and available for purchase until 4 p.m. the day before the selected show, with assorted discounts and VIP packages available.

The TEXAS Outdoor Musical website contains further information on the show, as well as tickets available for purchasing.