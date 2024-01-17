AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Water Development Board’s most recent “Water Weekly” report, drought conditions across the state in January 2024 were at some of their best, with “exceptional” drought levels totally eliminated for the first time since March 2022.

The most recent map from the US Drought Monitor showed “significant improvement” to Texas drought conditions as of Jan. 9, according to the TWDB. The map showed that drought conditions were impacting 30% of Texas land compared to 39% the week before, 75% three months ago, and 52% one year ago.

In the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region, drought conditions were at their worst in the westernmost portions of Oldham, Deaf Smith, and Parmer counties, though those only reached “moderate” drought levels.

The other eight counties in the Texas Panhandle that were experiencing drought conditions in any sense as of the middle of January 2024 only reached “abnormally dry” levels.

Although a notable portion of Texas was still experiencing drought conditions, with “extreme” levels found in far East Texas, Central Texas, and far West Texas, there had still been an overall level of improvement in those conditions compared to the previous week.

This drought condition improvement comes after what was noted by TWDB Hydrologist Dr. Mark Wentzel as the hottest and 33rd-driest year for Texas since 1895. Drought conditions in Texas reached their broadest impact of 86% in September 2023, and saw significant improvement at the end of the year and in the first weeks of 2024.

Wentzel went on to reiterate in the most recent “Water + Weather” report from the TWDB that the drought improvement can in part be credited to El Niño weather conditions, which are expected to continue to help improve drought status throughout the state in the early months of 2024.

“What might the future hold in 2024? There is reason for optimism,” said Wentzel, “El Niño conditions, warmer than average sea surface temperatures in the eastern Equatorial Pacific, are in place. And as a result, Winter 2024 is expected to be wetter than average. If we can maintain average precipitation through May, typically the wettest month of the year for Texas, we should see significant improvements before summer 2024.”

The most recent update from Wentzel echoes sentiments held by weather and water professionals through 2023 in anticipation of the arrival of El Niño weather conditions, though its full impact on drought conditions in Texas remains to be seen.