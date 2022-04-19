AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Oncology is set to expand its center in order to “meet the growing need for cancer care in the Texas Panhandle,” the center announced on Tuesday in a news release.

According to the center, the expansion will add 50,000-square-feet to the building, which will provide medical oncology, hematology, gynecologic oncology, radiation oncology, breast radiology, surgical oncology, and colon and rectal surgery services.

In addition, the center will provide patients with access to educational services, genetic risk evaluation and testing, pharmacy services, and support group, the release detailed.