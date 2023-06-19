AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- On Thursday, Texas Oncology unveiled the new Amarillo Comprehensive Cancer Center.

According to Texas Oncology, the 50,000-square-foot facility is part of the statewide capital improvements, totaling more than $150 million dollars.

Texas Oncology has served the Panhandle region for two decades and the new facility will is expected to help meet the needs of the region as it continues to grow.

“We’ve been providing the best care, just not in the bigger cities,” said Praveen Tumula, M.D., medical oncologist and area medical director, Texas Oncology–Amarillo Cancer Center. “Also, we wanted to provide the same level of comprehensive care in Amarillo. So, the concept of that began in late 2000 is now at this 50,000 plus square foot facility, we plan to provide a comprehensive cancer care, which includes multifaceted multi subspecialty care here in Amarillo.”

The facility has 2D and 3D screening mammography through Texas Breast Specialist Amarillo, as well as a full-service pharmacy, access to clinical trials, genetic testing and evaluation and education services and support groups.

According to Texas Oncology, the facility is staffed with ten physicians and more than 100 clinical and support staff. Texas Oncology is able to focus on various cancer specialties.

“In the seven years I’ve seen a lot more specialties being added, including surgical oncology, gynecological oncology, colorectal surgery, and we are trying to bring all the facilities specialties under one care,” said Tumula. “That way the patient can get the best care close to home.”

With Texas Oncology serving rural parts of Texas and surrounding states, the facility helps address substandard care that rural patients receive.

“Most of the studies have shown patients who live in rural communities end up getting a substandard care for a lot of reasons,” said Tumula. “Whether that’s socioeconomic, travel or, or because they don’t have enough medical care.”

Tumula continued, “So having something like here in Amarillo, we would be able to serve not just in Amarillo, but in the Texas panhandle, Panhandle of Oklahoma, and Panhandle of Kansas. Some of these patients drive that far to get to a cancer center.”

Tumula shared that seeing the facility come to life has been an exciting experience.

“I started my journey here almost seven years ago in the older building, and to be in a building that when I have a patient walk in with his family member and feel that excitement and happiness that they can get the cancer care,” said Tumula. “It means a lot to me.”