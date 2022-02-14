AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare resources for potential critical fire weather throughout the state, including the Texas Panhandle, this week.

According to a news release, officials from the National Weather Service say that the Texas Panhandle, as well as the Permian Basin, West Texas and South Texas, could have critical fire weather as soon as Tuesday. The Texas A&M Forest Service is expecting “an active wildfire period through Wednesday” for the regions near Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Lubbock and San Angelo.

“The State of Texas continues to monitor weather conditions and is fully prepared to respond to any potential wildfire activity that could impact our communities,” Abbott said in the release. “As strong winds and increased fire dangers are forecasted across the Lone Star State, Texans are encouraged to stay weather-aware and heed guidance from their local officials to keep their loved ones safe.”

According to the release, the following resources are being prepared by the Texas A&M Forest Service: