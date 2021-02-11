Texas nominates 26 schools for 2021 National Blue Ribbon Honors, includes Spearman ISD

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott and the announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

“These 26 schools exemplify academic excellence, and I thank the teachers, staff, administrators, students, and parents for their outstanding work,” said Governor Abbott. “We have a responsibility to ensure that every Texas student graduates with the knowledge to succeed in college or a career, which is why last session we passed transformative legislation to invest more money into our classrooms and give our teachers a pay raise. This session we will build on these accomplishments to ensure that every Texas student receives a quality education regardless of their zip code.”

Explained in the announcement; initiated by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that have high student achievement and/or highlights where exemplary progress has been made in closing achievement gaps among student subpopulations. Since the program’s founding, 9,000 schools across the nation have received this designation.

“In the Lone Star State, public schools are considered for nomination based on student performance on the first administration of the previous year’s STAAR assessments.” said the announcement, “Each nominated school has an economically disadvantaged population of 25 percent or more.”

The nominated schools in Texas for 2021 include the following:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools

Pullam Elementary – Brownsville ISD

Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy – Dallas ISD

Trinidad Garza Early College High School – Dallas ISD

Hawkins Elementary – El Paso ISD

Lamar Elementary – El Paso ISD

North Houston Early College High School – Houston ISD

Klondike ISD

Achieve Early College High School – McAllen ISD

Spearman Junior High – Spearman ISD

Young Women’s Leadership Academy – San Antonio ISD

South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy – South Texas ISD

South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy – South Texas ISD

Ramona Elementary – Ysleta ISD

Exemplary Achievement-Gap-Closing Schools

Atlanta Elementary – Atlanta ISD

A P Beutel Elementary – Brazosport ISD

Gallegos Elementary – Brownsville ISD

Calder Road Elementary – Dickinson ISD

Clendenin Elementary – El Paso ISD

Mitzi Bond Elementary – El Paso ISD

Hidalgo Elementary – Hidalgo ISD

Porter Elementary – Mesquite ISD

Navarro Elementary – Navarro ISD

Zeferino Farias Elementary – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Valley Mills Elementary – Valley Mills ISD

South Loop Elementary – Ysleta ISD

Vista Hills Elementary – Ysleta ISD

The nominated schools will now be expected to complete an application process conducted by the USDE. National award winners will be announced in September of 2021. Schools that receive the designation are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C.