AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Mutual Insurance Company officials announced that they are awarding Amarillo College’s Safety and Environmental Technology program with a $100,000 grant.

According to a Texas Mutual press release, this funding aims to provide workplace safety and health courses for community business owners, employees, and the general public.

Officials said this marks the eighth year that Texas Mutual has provided a $100,000 grant aiming to support AC’s risk management program.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Texas Mutual to provide safety training in Amarillo,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart, Ph.D. “Thanks to this partnership, our Environmental Technology program has continued to grow. We look forward to continuing to support and strengthen Amarillo’s workforce through safety education.”

The release states that Texas Mutual has awarded $12 million in safety education grants over 24 years, and also has allowed more than 52,000 students to attend free or discounted safety training at various colleges.

Officials detailed that the program began in 2016, offering a wide range of courses relative to Amarillo’s workforce, in an attempt to reduce work-related accidents and injuries. With the help of Texas Mutual course offerings, now include mental health courses, first-aid/CPR, OSHA 10 and 30-hour, confined space entry, OSHA accident investigation, and boom lift/scissor lift training.

“Our community college partners have been instrumental to our mission of creating a stronger, safer Texas,” said Eric Bourquin, vice president of safety services at Texas Mutual. “Through this grant funding, we have provided support to these institutions and their communities for more than two decades, and we are proud to continue investing in the continued education of thousands of Texas employees.”

For more information about the Amarillo College Safety and Environmental Technology program, visit the Amarillo College website. For more information about Texas Mutual, visit the Texas Mutual website.