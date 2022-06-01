CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced that its opening weekend will be postponed until June 9. This comes after positive COVID-19 test results in the cast and crew. The show was originally scheduled to open on June 2.

“We are confident that this 56th season of TEXAS will be an exceptional and memorable one,” Andrew Hay, Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle Executive Director, said. “No one is more anxious to bring this to fruition than the talented cast and crew. Although we are temporarily postponing opening night, I am confident that the audience will be treated to an amazing experience once we take the stage.”

Officials at the box office stated that anyone currently holding tickets for June 2-8 will be given the opportunity to change performances or receive a credit for a future performance. The raincheck can be used for tickets in 2022, or any other ticket purchases in the future. If necessary, patrons can receive a full refund. The Box Office and Hospitality team will contact all patrons who hold these tickets.

